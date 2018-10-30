Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Regis Co. (RGS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Regis worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regis by 72.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Regis had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $294.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

