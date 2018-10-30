Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Luby’s, Inc. (LUB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,457 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Luby’s worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUB. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 786,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 128,016 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Luby's alerts:

Shares of LUB opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Luby’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Luby's, Inc operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Luby's Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.