Hess Corp. (HES) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Hess by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hess by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Hess stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.41. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,007.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

