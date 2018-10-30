Hertz Global (HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.48. Hertz Global shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2410954 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,551,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,817,000 after acquiring an additional 457,260 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 496,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 234,559 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 94.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 180,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 87,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 214.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 473,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares in the last quarter.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

