HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $74,813.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, LBank, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00148999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00240959 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $623.33 or 0.09873443 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,104,698 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LBank, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.