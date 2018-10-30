Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Hennessy Advisors worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 87,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNNA stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.59. Hennessy Advisors Inc has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 26.84%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

