Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director William L. Transier sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $316,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 653,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $6,364,778.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,123,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,016. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,449,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

