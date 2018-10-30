Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.24 ($3.77).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. equinet set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €1.97 ($2.30) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

