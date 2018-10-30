HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €59.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.16 ($94.37).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €57.26 ($66.58) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a fifty-two week high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.