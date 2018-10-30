Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Holdings Trimmed by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,958 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America comprises 4.8% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $37,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

