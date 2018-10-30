Headinvest LLC Invests $247,000 in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,020.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total value of $6,346,398.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256 in the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

