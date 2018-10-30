Head to Head Review: Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) versus WABCO (WBC)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and WABCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A WABCO 11.62% 33.10% 9.88%

Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WABCO has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and WABCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $80.54 billion 0.33 $4.65 billion N/A N/A WABCO $3.30 billion 1.64 $406.10 million $6.86 15.15

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than WABCO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyundai Motor and WABCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A WABCO 1 4 7 0 2.50

WABCO has a consensus price target of $131.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Given WABCO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WABCO is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of WABCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of WABCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WABCO beats Hyundai Motor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors for replacement parts and services and commercial vehicle fleet operators for management solutions and services; and manufacturers of heavy duty off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

