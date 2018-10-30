Head-To-Head Review: Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) and Five Star Senior Living (FVE)

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) and Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diversicare Healthcare Services and Five Star Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Star Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Star Senior Living has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Five Star Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversicare Healthcare Services $574.79 million 0.07 -$4.82 million N/A N/A Five Star Senior Living $1.40 billion 0.03 -$20.90 million ($0.53) -1.32

Diversicare Healthcare Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Star Senior Living.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Diversicare Healthcare Services pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Five Star Senior Living does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Five Star Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversicare Healthcare Services -1.21% -86.44% -4.00% Five Star Senior Living -2.63% -36.10% -10.80%

Risk & Volatility

Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 76 nursing centers with 8,945 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 283 senior living communities consisting of 31,785 living units comprising 253 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,183 living units, and 30 SNFs with 2,602 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care, Inc. and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.