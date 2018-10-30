Head-To-Head Contrast: II-VI (IIVI) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS)

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for II-VI and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 2 9 0 2.82 Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

II-VI currently has a consensus price target of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 49.75%. Given II-VI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe II-VI is more favorable than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Dividends

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. II-VI does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares II-VI and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $1.16 billion 1.99 $88.00 million $1.72 21.00 Optex Systems Hldg InCorp $18.54 million 0.66 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

II-VI has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Risk & Volatility

II-VI has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of II-VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of II-VI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 7.59% 10.09% 5.88% Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 16.20% 17.47% 9.23%

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers. The II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. It also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications within the optical communications market. The II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and silicon carbide engineered materials for thermoelectric devices and subsystems for silicon carbide applications. The company serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, the U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. II-VI Incorporated was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies; and precision optical assemblies utilizing thin film coating capabilities for optical systems and components primarily used for military purposes. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

