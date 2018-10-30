Head to Head Contrast: Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) and PAR Technology (PAR)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of PAR Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of PAR Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and PAR Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $4.61 billion 0.06 -$233.10 million $1.13 3.10 PAR Technology $232.60 million 1.23 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

PAR Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diebold Nixdorf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diebold Nixdorf and PAR Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 1 4 1 0 2.00 PAR Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than PAR Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and PAR Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf -7.77% 10.58% 0.95% PAR Technology -3.79% -1.39% -0.82%

Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PAR Technology does not pay a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAR Technology has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats PAR Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services. This segment offers services to ATMs, point of sale (POS) terminals, self-checkout systems (SCO), and other distributed assets. The Software segment provides front-end applications for consumer connection points; and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations, and integration. Its products include Vynamic Engage, a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution that enables a 360-degree view of customer behavior at various touchpoints; Vynamic Mobile Shopper, which offers mobile self-scanning capabilities through retail-hardened devices and consumer smartphones; and Vynamic Mobile Retail, a mobile scan and go application that includes personalization features of Vynamic Engage. The Systems segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation and kiosk technologies, and physical security solutions for banking customers; and modular, integrated, and mobile POS systems, as well as printers, scales, mobile scanners, banknote and coin processing systems, and self-checkout terminals and ordering kiosks for retail customers. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is based in North Canton, Ohio.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment's hardware offerings include POS terminals, tablets, kitchen systems utilizing printers and/or video monitors, and food safety monitoring and task management hardware products; and software offerings comprise front-of-store POS software applications, operations management software applications, and enterprise software applications for content management and business intelligence. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment offers intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications; satellite operation, management, and maintenance; and management technology/systems services to the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

