Head-To-Head Comparison: Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) versus Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -92.85% N/A -51.68% Obalon Therapeutics -205.20% -72.76% -46.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 9 0 2.75 Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $44.04, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 251.10%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $107.60 million 16.57 -$73.03 million ($12.87) -2.60 Obalon Therapeutics $9.91 million 4.63 -$34.76 million ($2.08) -0.95

Obalon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obalon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Obalon Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; t:slim X2 with G5 integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:lock cartridge and infusion set products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with Basal IQ; t:slim X2 with control IQ; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health mobile application. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

