Head-To-Head Comparison: First Bancorp (FBP) versus First Community Bancshares (FCBC)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) and First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Bancorp and First Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 17.75% 6.69% 1.01% First Community Bancshares 22.55% 10.45% 1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and First Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $650.81 million 3.04 $66.95 million $0.50 18.21 First Community Bancshares $121.56 million 4.87 $21.48 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Bancorp and First Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 First Community Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. First Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.97%. Given First Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bancshares.

Dividends

First Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

First Bancorp beats First Community Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as investment banking services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; and deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as engages in the finance leasing and insurance activities. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and automobile loans, as well as retail CDs, Internet banking services, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transactions, and term loans. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 45 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 44 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 19 branches in Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

