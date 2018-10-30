Head-To-Head Comparison: FCB Financial (FCB) & Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN)

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FCB Financial and Pinnacle Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FCB Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

FCB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.51%. Given FCB Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FCB Financial is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. FCB Financial does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of FCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of FCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FCB Financial and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FCB Financial 29.45% 13.29% 1.47% Pinnacle Bankshares 14.64% 8.84% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

FCB Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FCB Financial and Pinnacle Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FCB Financial $409.12 million 4.39 $125.19 million $3.28 11.70 Pinnacle Bankshares $20.37 million 2.04 $2.74 million N/A N/A

FCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Summary

FCB Financial beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs. It also offers consumer loans, such as personal and auto loans, recreational loans, and home improvement/second mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides commercial credit products, such as lines of credit to finance working capital and trade activities; loans for owner occupied real estate financing; equipment financing; acquisition financing; construction financing, mini-permanent and permanent financing, acquisition and development lending, land financing, and bridge lending services to commercial real estate clients; and specialty financing services to owners and operators in the areas of aviation and marine lending, as well as participates in club lending structures. Further, it offers syndicated loans; credit cards and purchasing cards; and derivative products, such as interest rate swaps; treasury products; securities brokerage services, investment advice, and investment recommendations; and online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, and payment services. As of December 31, 2017, FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operated through a network of 46 banking centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Bond Street Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

