Head-To-Head Comparison: Ceridian HCM (CDAY) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $750.70 million 6.61 -$9.20 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.16 billion 5.62 -$297.16 million ($1.69) -22.23

Ceridian HCM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 8 6 0 2.43 Nutanix 1 4 15 0 2.70

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus target price of $39.77, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $58.94, indicating a potential upside of 56.89%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -25.72% -92.86% -21.46%

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Nutanix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

