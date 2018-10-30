Head-To-Head Comparison: CareDx (CDNA) vs. Celcuity (CELC)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of CareDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of CareDx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CareDx and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 1 2 1 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 0 0 N/A

CareDx presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.82%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Celcuity.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -121.92% -108.99% -19.30% Celcuity N/A -21.96% -21.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareDx and Celcuity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $48.32 million 17.99 -$55.46 million ($0.77) -31.06 Celcuity N/A N/A -$6.25 million N/A N/A

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareDx.

Summary

CareDx beats Celcuity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc., a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics. The Post-Transplant Diagnostics segment develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients. It offers AlloMap, a heart transplant molecular test; and AlloSure, a donor-derived cell free DNA test initially used for kidney transplant patients. The Pre-Transplant Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells products that increase the chance of successful transplants by facilitating a match between a donor and a recipient of stem cells and organs. It sells Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HAL) alleles based on sequence-specific primer technology; Olerup QTYPE, a test kit for sequence based HLA typing; Olerup SBT, a test kit for sequence based HLA typing; and XM-ONE, a test that identifies a patient's antigens against HLA Class I or Class II, as well as antibodies against a donor's endothelium. This segment offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

