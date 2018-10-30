Head-To-Head Analysis: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) vs. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.59%. Given Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schweitzer-Mauduit International is more favorable than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International $982.00 million 1.00 $34.50 million $3.18 10.07 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.76 $643.52 million N/A N/A

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International 4.36% 19.06% 6.93% NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based nets, films, and other non-wovens for filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, pulp, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers linerboard products, including kraftlinerboard, testlinerboard, white top linerboard, and coated linerboard products, as well as high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board products. The company also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated woodfree paper, office paper, etc.; capacitor tissue paper; and insulating paper. In addition, it manufactures wood and bamboo pulp, and unbleached kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

