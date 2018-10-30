Head to Head Analysis: Diodes (DIOD) versus Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.9% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diodes and Cypress Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cypress Semiconductor 1 2 10 0 2.69

Diodes currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Given Cypress Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cypress Semiconductor is more favorable than Diodes.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Diodes does not pay a dividend. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diodes and Cypress Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.05 billion 1.35 -$1.80 million $1.37 20.73 Cypress Semiconductor $2.33 billion 1.92 -$80.91 million $0.60 20.63

Diodes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cypress Semiconductor. Cypress Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 2.42% 10.86% 6.59% Cypress Semiconductor 2.08% 21.26% 11.11%

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats Diodes on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal?oxide?semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and timing solutions. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

