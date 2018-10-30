HCP (HCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.73

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 2887388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Get HCP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.28.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HCP during the first quarter worth $7,672,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in HCP by 31.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HCP by 7.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in HCP by 42.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in HCP by 24.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.