HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCI. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

