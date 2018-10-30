HCA Healthcare (HCA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.00-47.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.22 billion.

HCA stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $2,896,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,760,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,583. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

