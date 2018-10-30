HCA Healthcare (HCA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.00-47.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.22 billion.
HCA stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.
HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.95.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.
