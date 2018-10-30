HC Wainwright Analysts Give Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) a $8.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.59.

RIGL opened at $2.80 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $472.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 114,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $299,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,820 and sold 179,500 shares valued at $624,615. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 2,448,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after buying an additional 2,312,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,996,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 219,926 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

