Hastings Group (HSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 272 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 257 ($3.36) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

HSTG traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185.40 ($2.42). 934,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Richard Hoskins sold 250,000 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £612,500 ($800,339.74). Also, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 129,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

