Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) CEO Acquires $65,016.00 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,192 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 89.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.64% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

