Harmonic (HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $0.09-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 338,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $468.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

