Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,027,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,028,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,549 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,273,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,374 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

