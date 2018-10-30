Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 145.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $300.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho set a $423.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.01.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

