Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 22.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 134,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 35.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,320,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 77.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 16.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.