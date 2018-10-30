Hanson McClain Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Hanson McClain Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

