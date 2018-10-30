Hanson McClain Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Hanson McClain Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $117.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.7812 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

