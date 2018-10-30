Hanson McClain Inc. Buys 131,491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,491 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanson McClain Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $45,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 813,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 361,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $34.15.

