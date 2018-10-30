Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $650.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott Diehl bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $101,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.