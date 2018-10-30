Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.78

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 18839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

