GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $390.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.31 and a 52 week high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

