GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

