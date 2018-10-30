Guardian 8 (GRDH) and NXT-ID (NXTD) Head to Head Comparison

Guardian 8 (OTCMKTS:GRDH) and NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian 8 and NXT-ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian 8 N/A N/A N/A NXT-ID -46.85% -57.44% -19.38%

This table compares Guardian 8 and NXT-ID’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian 8 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NXT-ID $23.31 million 0.95 -$8.26 million N/A N/A

Guardian 8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NXT-ID.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guardian 8 and NXT-ID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian 8 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT-ID 0 0 2 0 3.00

NXT-ID has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given NXT-ID’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXT-ID is more favorable than Guardian 8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Guardian 8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of NXT-ID shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Guardian 8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of NXT-ID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Guardian 8 Company Profile

Guardian 8 Holdings (G8) is engaged in the design and introduction of a category of personal security devices, enhanced non-lethal (ENL) devices. The Company’s product, the Pro V2, incorporates a layered defensive approach to help security professionals and consumers protect themselves against personal attacks, while capturing images and audio recordings to defend against personal liability. The G8 Pro V2 ENL device allows security professionals with layered defense options for de-escalation and personal protection, command center communication and incident recording. The G8 Pro V2 provides a documentable record of events that result in litigation. The G8 Pro V2 is a visible deterrent to any person who observes security officers on-duty armed with the device. The Company’s subsidiary is Guardian 8 Corporation.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP. The company also offers Flip, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations; Wi-Mag that allows users to make payments at most POS terminals; and SmartPay with the ability to make payments by dynamic magnetic stripe or through interacting with a terminal through EMV, NFC, or barcode functionality on various devices. The company sells its products through dealers and distributors. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

