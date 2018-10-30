Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 264.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,087.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of GNTY opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $350.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Sharp acquired 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $64,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,724.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,203 shares of company stock worth $226,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

