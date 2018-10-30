Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,605,023 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the September 28th total of 1,110,145 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,303,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 140,899 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 163.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

