Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.02. 596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $212.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,597,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 21.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

