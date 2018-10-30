Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.02. 596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $212.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.66.
About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.
See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.