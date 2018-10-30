Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMAB. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.