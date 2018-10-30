Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMAB. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $58.10.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
