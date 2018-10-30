GrubHub (GRUB) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.48.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $84.44 on Friday. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $51,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $335,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,749 shares of company stock worth $12,874,593 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in GrubHub by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,034,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in GrubHub by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,304,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,111,000 after purchasing an additional 638,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 5,752.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 428,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,346,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

