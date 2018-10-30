Groupon (GRPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.04

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 7142741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Groupon from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,581,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,018,135 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 537,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,088,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,985,470 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,584 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

