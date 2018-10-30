Grimcoin (GRIM) Achieves Market Cap of $20,412.00

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Grimcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Grimcoin has a total market capitalization of $20,412.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grimcoin Coin Profile

Grimcoin is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 85,369,862 coins and its circulating supply is 79,732,914 coins. The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks . Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

