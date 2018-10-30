Gresham Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 7.3% of Gresham Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 147,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 67,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

