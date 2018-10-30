Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,615,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 719,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

