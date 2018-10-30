Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,464 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dollar General from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.